Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.5 %

NTR stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

