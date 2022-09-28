Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 947 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 320,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

