Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

KEY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

