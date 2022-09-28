Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in WesBanco by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 569,251 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

