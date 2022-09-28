Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,522 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Olin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

