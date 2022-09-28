Carnomaly 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,361.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Carnomaly has a total market cap of $651,770.00 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carnomaly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carnomaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carnomaly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carnomaly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.