Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. 27,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.