Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 35,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MA traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $291.61. 172,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.87. The company has a market cap of $281.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $284.80 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

