Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

