Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 96375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canstar Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.