Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 93.6% in September

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

