Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 93.6% in September

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
