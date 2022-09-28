Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Canacol Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

