Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ExlService by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in ExlService by 14.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService Stock Up 1.9 %

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $147.47. 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.