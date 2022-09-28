Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,974 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,285 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,108 shares of company stock worth $10,516,173 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

