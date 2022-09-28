Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $900,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,332,000 after buying an additional 246,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,011. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

