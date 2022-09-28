Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RH by 2,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 121.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Up 3.5 %

RH stock traded up $8.76 on Wednesday, reaching $256.81. 19,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.12. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $700.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

