Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

