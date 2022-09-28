Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

NYSE BA traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 238,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

