Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Medifast worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medifast by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,512. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.