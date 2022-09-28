Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 15,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

