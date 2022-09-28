Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 2,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

