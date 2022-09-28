Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,445. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

