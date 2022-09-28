Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $664,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

