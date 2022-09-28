Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

