BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.75 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 194,666 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

