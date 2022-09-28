Busy DAO Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

