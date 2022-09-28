Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.98

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.98 and last traded at $117.54, with a volume of 31044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

