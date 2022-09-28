Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 8,158 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. 621,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,006,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

