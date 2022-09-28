Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 4,093 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

