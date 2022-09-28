Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 1,135,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

