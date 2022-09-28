Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 149,255 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1,537.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,699.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 769,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 159.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

