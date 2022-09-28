BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

