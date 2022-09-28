Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) PT at $253.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

