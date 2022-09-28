Broderick Brian C Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.