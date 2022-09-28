Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $457.35 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $456.51 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

