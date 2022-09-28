Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 486.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $915.00.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007. Britvic has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

