Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,135 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 446,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

