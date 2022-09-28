Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after buying an additional 963,894 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 586,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329,754. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.