Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95). 54,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 382,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.14 ($0.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £236.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

In other news, insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

