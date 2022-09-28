Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95). 54,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 382,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.14 ($0.96).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Brickability Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £236.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.48.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Brickability Group
In other news, insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.