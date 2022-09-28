Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 107,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,686,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 501,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 124,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

