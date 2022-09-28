Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

