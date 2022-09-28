boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.