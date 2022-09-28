boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

