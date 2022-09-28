Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.55

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Bodycote Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

