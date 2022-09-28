BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.06. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 280,592 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

