BNP Paribas Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to Neutral

Sep 28th, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNBLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $45.50 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

