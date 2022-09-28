BMO Capital Markets Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

