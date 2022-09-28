B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 74,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,580. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B&M European Value Retail

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

