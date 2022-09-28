B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 74,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,580. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.