Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 140,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

AMD stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 1,840,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,006,936. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

