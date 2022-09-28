Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. 391,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,571. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

